Grosse Ile resident arrested in Atlanta riot

A Grosse Ile resident was among six people arrested in Atlanta on Saturday night following riots and faces multiple charges including domestic terrorism, according to police.

Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Ile is facing felony charges including criminal damage in the second degree, arson in the first degree, interference with government property, domestic terrorism, and misdemeanors including pedestrian in roadway, willful obstruct, rioting and unlawful assembly.

She allegedly was among others at what started as a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday evening that turned violent when marchers headed downtown. A police car was set afire and business windows were broken.

The arrests come as Georgia's most prominent political leaders condemned the violence. Backed by a sweeping reelection victory, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed new measures to target gang violence and limit no-cash bail. Kemp, too, has not shied away from labeling the activists as terrorists — and demanding they be brought to swift justice, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“Violence and unlawful destruction of property are not acts of protest,” Kemp said late Saturday. “They are crimes that will not be tolerated in Georgia and will be prosecuted fully.”

At a news conference Saturday night, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said they arrested the six people who “chose to take the First Amendment as a shield of illegal activity, and we stopped the protesters that were acting illegally.”

The others charged were Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Washington; Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Georgia; and Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine.

Earlier in the night, Atlanta police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a group of people were damaging property at several locations along Peachtree Street. At the news conference, Schierbaum said no one was injured, and that three buildings and one police car were damaged.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or an attorney to tell you that breaking windows and setting fires is not protests. That is terrorism,” Schierbaum said. “And they will be charged accordingly.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens thanked public safety officials for working together to restore order “in a swift manner.” He said at the news conference that authorities confiscated explosives from some of the arrested demonstrators.

“The city of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department will not tolerate this, and we continue to protect the right to peacefully protest. We will not tolerate violence or property destruction,” Dickens said. “My message is simple to those who seek to continue this type of criminal behavior: We will find you and we will arrest you and you will be held accountable.”

The property damage in downtown Atlanta occurred about an hour after dozens of protesters filled a portion of an Underground Atlanta plaza to protest against the city’s plans to build a training center for police and firefighters within several acres of forested land in DeKalb County. One of the buildings damaged was the Atlanta Police Foundation, which had its glass doors smashed open with rocks.

The event also was held to remember 26-year-old activist Manuel Teran, who was fatally shot by a state trooper at the project’s site this past week.

The Associated Press contributed.

