Storm could bring more than 4 inches of snow Wednesday to Metro Detroit

A winter storm could bring more than four inches of snow and cold temperatures Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A low pressure system on Wednesday will track through Ohio into Michigan and there's a 60% to 70% chance of southeast Michigan getting more than 4 inches of snow, according to the weather service's Detroit office. Temperatures, meanwhile, will be in the low 30s Wednesday.

"Detroit has higher odds for reaching or exceeding 4 inches," said Kyle Klein, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Detroit office.

"The bulk of the snow comes Wednesday afternoon, evening.... most of it is pulling away from the (Detroit) area by Thursday morning," he said.

Winds are predicted to travel north at 20 to 30 miles per hour, which may make traveling hazardous as snow will blow and drift, reducing visibility.

Monday and Tuesday is expected to be cold and cloudy with temperatures ranging from 32 to 37 degrees.

Snow totals so far for January have been significantly below average in Metro Detroit, according to the weather service. Metro Detroit typically receives around 7.4 inches of snow between Jan. 1-17 but had only received .2 inches as of early last week.

But it isn't unusual for the region to be behind on snow totals by mid-January and then catch up later in the season, said Ian Lee, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"As we get into later January through February, we'll catch up and get back to normal and even get above normal in terms of snowfall. It all depends on the weather pattern," said Lee.