1 dead in head-on crash Tuesday on I-75 ramp in Monroe

A person is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday on an Interstate 75 ramp in Monroe, police said.

Officers were called at about 8:35 p.m. to the ramp onto southbound I-75 at East Front Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation showed a Ford Escape that was exiting I-75 and a Honda Accord that was entering the freeway crashed into each other head-on, officials said.

They said medics took the Escape's driver to a hospital. The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Investigators said it appears neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police are not releasing further details at this time, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Monroe Police Det. Chris Nelson at (734) 243-7509.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez