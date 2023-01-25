Applications open for Rosa Parks interns at The Detroit News

The Detroit News

Detroit — For the second consecutive summer, students who received a Rosa Parks scholarship will have the chance to intern at The Detroit News.

The News and the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation today opened the application period for two additional internships beginning in summer 2023.

Two Rosa Parks scholars who have completed at least one academic year of college, demonstrate educational excellence and hold close to the civil rights icon's ideals will be selected to complete two 12-week internships. If they perform adequately, they will be invited to return in the summer of 2024 for a second internship.

"We're overjoyed to continue this program that began last year, and which follows a similar internship program that the newspaper and foundation offered prior to 1996," said Gary Miles, editor and publisher of The News and a member of the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation board. Last year's interns were significant contributors and will return this summer to build on their considerable skills.

"In an era in which paid journalism internships are harder to find, this program helps ensure that diverse voices in our community get hands-on newsroom experience," he said. "In turn, we hope that the chance for a News internship encourages high school students to apply for Rosa Parks scholarships."

The interns will be full-time contributing members of the staff, supervised by the professional editing staff of The News. Having internships in two consecutive summers will help scholars build skills, and earn them at least $13,000 that they can put toward their college educations.

The internship opportunity is not limited to prospective journalism students.

The skills learned in journalism are transferable to almost any career these students may be interested in, noted Kimberly Trent, board president of the foundation.

"You have to have strong writing skills, you have to be resourceful, you have to know how to network," said Trent, a former scholar and Detroit News intern. "And those are all skills that you can use throughout your career."

In 1955, Parks sparked the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott, which ultimately resulted in the city's transit system being desegregated. Two years later, she moved to Detroit, where she continued her civil rights activism. The civil rights legend was 92 when she died in 2005.

Applications for the internship must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. March 4. To apply, candidates must:

Have been previously named a Rosa Parks Foundation scholar

Have completed at least one year of college

Complete the application form, including resume, work samples, and references

If selected, interns must:

Have a driver’s license

Have access to reliable transportation

Pass a pre-screen drug test

Acquire adequate housing for the summer

Since it was founded by The Detroit News and Detroit Public Schools in 1980, The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 high school seniors. Apply for 2023-24 college scholarships online at the www.RosaParksScholarship.org.