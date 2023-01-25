Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say

A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison Avenue and Lakeway Drive in Park Township.

"We believe this was an accidental crash due to the driver being lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff’s Capt. Jacob Sparks told The Detroit News.

Both of Dowler's children, ages 8 and 10, escaped and sheltered on shore until summoning help, the Sheriff's Office said.

The girls were outside for about seven hours after having been in the water for about 5-10 minutes, Sparks said in an email.

They were treated at a hospital for cold exposure and have since been released.

Sheriff's deputies and Park Township fire rescuers found the vehicle. The county dive team retrieved it.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.