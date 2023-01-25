Gov. Whitmer getting assist from Lions coach Dan Campbell at tonight's State of the State

Lansing — As Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reveals priorities for the first year of her second term during her State of the State address Wednesday night, she'll be using inspiration from an unusual place: the Detroit Lions' locker room.

Whitmer's speech, which begins at 7 p.m. and is titled "Building a Brighter Future," will open with a video that features audio clips of Lions coach Dan Campbell addressing his upstart football team, which went 9-8 this season and narrowly missed the playoffs. Sound bites of Campbell's pep talks are juxtaposed with images of Michigan workers.

"I mean, look, you talk about hitting some hard times," Campbell says in one of the clips. "You guys just keep coming back. You just keep coming back."

During the annual address Wednesday, Whitmer, who's a dedicated Lions fan, will lay out her policy plans for the year, including calling for financial relief for retirees and low-wage workers, seeking new measures to combat gun violence and improving economic opportunities in Michigan.

Whitmer said Campbell showed grit is the key to success during the last NFL season.

"Just like the Lions, Michiganders tackle every day with an underdog spirit, but we also walk with a championship swagger," Whitmer said. "As we head out for the first quarter of this second term, we need a game plan to ensure team Michigan can win against any competition — and that’s exactly what Michiganders will hear in my speech tonight.”

It's Whitmer's fifth State of the State address, but it's the first time she will be detailing her agenda with Democratic majorities in the state House and Senate. The last time a Democrat began a year in the governor's office with control in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature was 40 years ago.

However, Democrats have touted the need to work across the aisle and their majorities are narrow: 20-18 in the Senate and 56-54 in the House.

The intro video for Whitmer's speech Wednesday ends with the text "We are one team. #MichiganGrit."

In the coming year, the governor and lawmakers will have to decide how to respond to rising prices on groceries and other consumer goods while also determining how to handle a $9 billion financial surplus amid forecasts that a mild recession is looming.

The governor has been championing two tax proposals: one would decrease taxes on retirement income by about $500 million a year and another would boost a tax credit that benefits low-wage workers, saving them about $400 million a year.

Senate Democrats have begun advancing bills on both subjects. On Tuesday, a Senate committee approved the proposal to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit from 6% of the federal credit to 30%, helping an estimated 700,000 families.

On Wednesday, another Senate committee approved the retirement bill, which would undo tax changes that were put in place by former Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, in 2011. The new legislation would bring back an exemption from the income tax for public pensions and would increase deductions for other forms of retirement income that were previously cut.

Originally, the Democratic bill would have been phased in gradually over four years. But Sen. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, said he expected a revision would be coming to make the proposal take full effect this year.

"Ultimately, this bill keeps a promise to our seniors," Hertel said Wednesday. "What you were told you would earn in retirement is what you will earn."

Democrats will likely have to work with Republicans in order for the tax law changes to take effect this year because such timing would require supermajority votes of support. GOP lawmakers, like Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, have been calling for quick and broad tax relief.

“The way that the Democrats have phrased this as a retirement tax, I reject that, because its something where its picking winners and losers that get specific forms of income when they retire,” Nesbitt said.

Whitmer is also expected Wednesday night to push for more resources for law enforcement and to call for making pre-kindergarten programs accessible for all 4-year-olds in the state.

The governor has been working, since she was first elected in 2018, to expand early education opportunities in Michigan.

During her address, she'll speak out in support of efforts to combat gun violence, including legislation to require background checks for gun purchases and secure storage standards.

"Putting more resources into law enforcement, having some common sense gun safety measures are two ways that we can work to bring down gun violence in Michigan," Whitmer told reporters Tuesday.

Dylan Morris, a student survivor of the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, will be a guest of state Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-West Bloomfield, for Wednesday's speech.

Whitmer's State of the State address Wednesday will be her first given in front of lawmakers in person since 2020.

The speech is historically delivered in the state House chambers in front of a joint session of the Legislature, but Whitmer took a two-year hiatus from that venue after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

