Potential SE Michigan snowfall closes some schools

The Detroit News

The winter storm expected in southeast Michigan beginning Wednesday morning and drop as much as 8 inches of snow is prompting preparations and some school closures.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties beginning at 5 a.m.

Communities in those counties could see 6-8 inches of snow. Cities under a winter storm advisory, including Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, Howell, Pontiac, Warren, and Ann Arbor, could notch 3-5 inches, the weather service said.

"Light snow will develop around 6 am, however, amounts and impacts during the morning commute are expected to remain relatively minor. Snow will then steadily increase in intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday," NWS officials said. "Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the early commute."

The impending storm prompted several school districts to close Wednesday, including Bedford Public Schools, Dundee Community Schools, Grosse Ile Township Schools and Jefferson School District in Monroe County.

Southfield Public Schools moved to remote learning and all after-school activities were canceled, according to the website.