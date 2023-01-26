Court ruling could block minimum wage hike for Michigan workers next month

A Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that the Legislature's effort in 2018 to adopt and amend ballot initiatives in the same session was legal, potentially blocking a hike in the state's minimum wage from going into effect next month.

The ruling overturns a lower court's decision, which would have allowed the state's minimum wage to jump from $10.10 per hour to $13.03 per hour on Feb. 19. Tipped workers were going to see their hourly minimum jump from $3.75 to $11.73 per hour under a 2018 voter-initiated law that the Legislature amending after adopting.

The appeals court ruled a Republican-controlled Legislature had the constitutional power to change minimum wage and paid sick time laws that had been initiated by citizens through a petition process.

"Because there are no limitations with respect to the amendment of initiated laws beyond the initial 40-session day period for legislative action, the Legislature is free to amend laws adopted through the initiative process during the same legislative session," Court of Appeals Judge Christopher Murray said in the majority opinion.

Mark Brewer, a lawyer for the groups that backed the proposals, said his clients were disappointed and would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

In 2018, Michigan One Fair Wage circulated petitions to have voters consider a proposal to increase the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022 from $9.25, at the time, and tie the rate to inflation. At the same time, Michigan Time to Care backed a proposal to generally require employers to provide paid sick time to their workers.

However, the GOP-controlled Legislature adopted the two initiatives before Election Day, preventing the measures from seeing statewide votes.

The moves allowed lawmakers to return after Election Day and change the laws with simple majorities. If voters had approved them, future changes would have required a three-fourths super majority of support in the Legislature.

Republican lawmakers slowed the minimum wage increases, so the minimum wage would climb to $12.05 by 2030, eight years later than under the original proposal, and removed a connection to inflation for future increases.

In addition, the legislative version eliminated a provision that sought to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers so it would match the standard minimum wage in 2024. The current minimum wage for tipped workers is $3.75 an hour.

The lawmakers also altered the sick-leave law, exempting small businesses that collectively employed more than 1 million workers from a policy that initially would have applied to every company.

Murray ruled Thursday that the Legislature's 40-day delay to amend after enactment complied with the constitution and "absent some other prohibition, the Legislature was free to amend those public actsjust as it could amend any other public acts."

In a concurring opinion, Judge Michael Kelly labeled the "adopt and amend strategy" "anti-democratic."

"If the individuals responsible for this maneuver ever wonder why public opinion polls consistently cast politicians low when it comes to the virtue of trust, they need look no further than what they did here," Kelly wrote. "It is a direct assault on one of the rights our founding fathers and the drafters of our state constitution held dear: the right of the citizens to petition their government."

But Kelly said the strategy passed constitutional muster.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

cmauger@detroitnews.com