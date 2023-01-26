Lawmakers poised to approve $946M budget with $200M for U.P. paper mill

Michigan lawmakers were poised to approve a $946 million supplemental spending plan Thursday night that will set aside about $200 million for the revitalization of an Upper Peninsula paper mill and another $150 million deposit into the state's business incentive program.

In addition to the $946 million, the bill, initially described as a "book closing" supplemental budget bill, would allocate $146.3 million to close out the 2021-22 fiscal year for a total of about $1.1 billion.

The roughly $200 million in state tax dollars earmarked for the Escanaba Mill will supplement a $1.06 billion investment by Swedish parent company Billerud to expand paper product production at the mill. The project would help the mill retain nearly 1,200 jobs at the 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships in Delta County.

The money for the state grant, which requires the company to maintain at least its current job numbers over the next 10 years, was left unappropriated last year when negotiations between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fizzled out during the December lame duck session.

"The growth sector in paper products right now is in the packaging and they are looking at putting in what amounts to the first of its kind type of production in the Western Hemisphere," Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, said Thursday. "It’s an outstanding opportunity for the whole state and, in particular, for the Upper Peninsula.”

The $946 million "book closing" supplemental spending bill for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 1 moved through a joint House and Senate Conference Committee on Thursday afternoon, with $706.2 million coming from state tax dollars and $240 million from federal funds.

The spending bill includes about $150 million for the business incentive program, known as the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund; $100 million for community revitalization grants; $150 million for an affordable housing tax credit program; $20 million for law enforcement training; and $25 million to prevent water shutoffs.

Another $75 million in federal money will go toward the state's blight elimination program; nearly $115 million in federal aid for apprenticeship, business accelerator and employment barrier removal programs; and $50 million in federal funds to increase housing supply for middle-income earners.

Another $3.2 million will go toward Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to fund the group for the current fiscal year and likely bring to an end a lawsuit the panel filed against the Legislature over its funding last month.

The $200 million investment in Escanaba will allow the company to expand from paper production to paperboard and carton board used for packaging, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

In December, the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a Forest Products Processing request for the mill, relieving the Swedish company of paying nearly $29.4 million in property taxes over the next 15 years.

The mill is considered the largest manufacturing employer and economic driver north of Midland, according to the MEDC.

