MLive to end 4 papers' newsstand editions 2 days a week

The Detroit News

MLive Media Group plans to discontinue some single-copy newsstand editions for four of its publications, officials announced Thursday.

John Hiner, the vice president of content for MLive, told readers about the change in a letter posted online.

He said the single-copy newsstand editions would end on Mondays and Wednesdays for the Grand Rapids Press, Jackson Citizen Patriot, Muskegon Chronicle and Kalamazoo Gazette.

"Buyer demand for those editions has declined to the point where it no longer is feasible to offer them, so we’re listening and evolving our offerings," Hiner said. "In short, these changes won’t affect many of my readers today."

The move won't affect home-delivery schedules for subscribers, and all four papers are slated to continue to arrive on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Hiner said.

Meanwhile, Friday and Saturday single-copy editions will continue to be available on newsstands.

MLive also publishes the Ann Arbor News, the Bay City Times, the Saginaw News and the Flint Journal.

"We continue to offer eNewspaper editions of all eight titles, seven days per week, for subscribers," Hiner said.

He noted there are other ways to access MLive content, including through digital subscriptions.

"Millions of readers are coming to our offerings every month in these ways," Hiner said. "I appreciate that support for our journalism, and also I understand the concerns of the increasingly smaller group whose habits we’re disrupting with these single-copy changes."