What cities got the most snow in Wednesday's storm
A winter storm delivered more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Michigan, a welcome change from an otherwise warm and rainy January.
Storm totals sent to the National Weather Service show cities in Washtenaw County seemed to get the most snow — more than 8 inches in Ann Arbor and Saline ― while communities such as Holly and Ortonville in northern Oakland County only got 4 inches.
Not all municipalities in the Detroit area reported final storm totals to the weather service as of noon Thursday but those that did saw between 4 and 8.4 inches of snow in the past 24 hours.
Here's a breakdown:
- Port Huron: 5.1 inches
- Algonac: 5 inches
- Richmond: 7.6 inches
- Shelby Township: 7.3 inches
- Sterling Heights: 7 inches
- Roseville: 5.3 inches
- Lake Orion: 7.2 inches
- Bloomfield Township: 6 inches
- Livonia: 5.5 - 6.7 inches
- Farmington: 6.2 inches
- Plymouth: 8 inches
- Wixom: 6.4 inches
- White Lake: 5.7 - 6.1 inches
- Clarkston: 5.9 inches
- Holly: 4.2 inches
- Ortonville: 4.6 inches
- Whitmore Lake: 4.8 inches
- Howell: 5.4 inches
- Dexter: 6 inches
- Ann Arbor: 8.1 inches
- Manchester: 5.9 inches
- Clinton: 6.2 inches
- Saline: 8.4 inches
- Romulus: 6.5 inches
- Dearborn Heights: 6.2 inches
- Dundee: 5.2 inches
- Ottawa Lake: 5.8 inches
- Temperance: 4 inches
Prior to Wednesday's storm, the Detroit area had received just 3.6 inches of snowfall in January, about 7.2 inches below the average of 10.8 inches, according to the weather service.
The Detroit area received around 6.5 inches of snowfall on Wednesday, topping the weather service's previous record of 4 inches for Jan. 25, set in 1898. The storm put the monthly snowfall total for the Detroit area at 10.1 inches, just over an inch below the normal 11.2 inches, according to the weather service.
Still, less snow has fallen overall this winter in southeast Michigan. The Detroit area has received 17.6 inches of snowfall in total, still about five inches below the average of 22 inches by Jan. 25.
