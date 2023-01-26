What cities got the most snow in Wednesday's storm

A winter storm delivered more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Michigan, a welcome change from an otherwise warm and rainy January.

Storm totals sent to the National Weather Service show cities in Washtenaw County seemed to get the most snow — more than 8 inches in Ann Arbor and Saline ― while communities such as Holly and Ortonville in northern Oakland County only got 4 inches.

Not all municipalities in the Detroit area reported final storm totals to the weather service as of noon Thursday but those that did saw between 4 and 8.4 inches of snow in the past 24 hours.

Here's a breakdown:

Port Huron: 5.1 inches

Algonac: 5 inches

Richmond: 7.6 inches

Shelby Township: 7.3 inches

Sterling Heights: 7 inches

Roseville: 5.3 inches

Lake Orion: 7.2 inches

Bloomfield Township: 6 inches

Livonia: 5.5 - 6.7 inches

Farmington: 6.2 inches

Plymouth: 8 inches

Wixom: 6.4 inches

White Lake: 5.7 - 6.1 inches

Clarkston: 5.9 inches

Holly: 4.2 inches

Ortonville: 4.6 inches

Whitmore Lake: 4.8 inches

Howell: 5.4 inches

Dexter: 6 inches

Ann Arbor: 8.1 inches

Manchester: 5.9 inches

Clinton: 6.2 inches

Saline: 8.4 inches

Romulus: 6.5 inches

Dearborn Heights: 6.2 inches

Dundee: 5.2 inches

Ottawa Lake: 5.8 inches

Temperance: 4 inches

Prior to Wednesday's storm, the Detroit area had received just 3.6 inches of snowfall in January, about 7.2 inches below the average of 10.8 inches, according to the weather service.

The Detroit area received around 6.5 inches of snowfall on Wednesday, topping the weather service's previous record of 4 inches for Jan. 25, set in 1898. The storm put the monthly snowfall total for the Detroit area at 10.1 inches, just over an inch below the normal 11.2 inches, according to the weather service.

Still, less snow has fallen overall this winter in southeast Michigan. The Detroit area has received 17.6 inches of snowfall in total, still about five inches below the average of 22 inches by Jan. 25.

