Appeals court rejects Ann Arbor police lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate

Ann Arbor — The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that cities are allowed to create and enforce vaccine mandates as a condition of employment for police officers.

The ruling, issued last week, comes after the Ann Arbor Police Officers Association sued the city over its August 2021 policy, requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or face termination.

The union's lawsuit centered on the state legislature's 2021-2022 omnibus Appropriations Act, passed in September of that year, which prohibits vaccine mandates by certain government employers.

"Any department, agency, board, commission, or public officer that receives funding under part 1shall not do any of the following... Require as a condition of employment that an employee or official provide proof that he or she has received a COVID-19 vaccine," the Act says.

The Ann Arbor police officers' union argued the city's vaccine policy violated the appropriations act and prohibited the city from enforcing its mandate. But the city contended the act did not prohibit local governments from creating and enforcing vaccine mandates as a condition of employment.

A Washtenaw Circuit Court sided with the city, ruling that the appropriation act's prohibition of vaccine requirements doesn't apply to Ann Arbor's police officers, who are city employees, not employees of the state's treasury department. A three-judge appeals court panel agreed.

"A plain reading of the statutory scheme demonstrates that the Act did not prohibit the City from enforcing its vaccine policy against its employees," reads the ruling by Michigan Court of Appeals Justices Noah Hood, Thomas Cameron and Kristina Robinson Garrett.

hmackay@detroitnews.com