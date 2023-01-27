Woman dies in snowmobile crash Thursday in Michigan's U.P.

A Michigan woman died after she was thrown off of a snowmobile Thursday and crashed into a tree in the Upper Peninsula, state police officials said.

The victim, identified as Alain Davis, 46, was from the Charlotte area, they said.

Troopers from the Manistique Outpost and Gladstone Post were called at about 2:45 p.m. to an area on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County for a report that a snowmobile crashed into a tree.

Davis and her husband were each operating a snowmobile when the crash happened, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was traveling east on Trail 413 when she reached a fork but was unable to negotiate the curve and her snowmobile went off the posted trail. She was unable to get back onto the trail, lost control of the snowmobile, and struck several tree stumps jutting through the show. Davis then was ejected from the vehicle and struck a tree at a high speed.

State police said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. They also said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

