1 critical, others injured after semi jack-knifes on WB I-94 in Chelsea

One person is in critical condition and a number of other people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday on Interstate 94 in Chelsea.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on westbound I-94 near Main Street in Chelsea.

Officials closed the freeway's westbound lanes to investigate.

They later said the crash involved three semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles. According to a preliminary investigation, one of the semi-trucks lost control due to icy road conditions, jack-knifed, and caused the other vehicles to crash.

