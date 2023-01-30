1 critical, others injured after semi jack-knifes on WB I-94 in Chelsea
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
One person is in critical condition and a number of other people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday on Interstate 94 in Chelsea.
Michigan State Police said the crash happened on westbound I-94 near Main Street in Chelsea.
Officials closed the freeway's westbound lanes to investigate.
They later said the crash involved three semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles. According to a preliminary investigation, one of the semi-trucks lost control due to icy road conditions, jack-knifed, and caused the other vehicles to crash.
