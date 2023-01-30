Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits

A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020.

As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed in Livingston County Circuit Court, Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc., known as APNA, will investigate the extent of PFAS pollution released into the soil, groundwater and surface water from the site on Whitmore Lake Road and determine how far that pollution has migrated.

The company also is responsible for cleaning up pollution where concentrations of PFAS exceed state limits. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will approve work plans. Major work projects will be subject to public comment before they are approved.

"Asahi is taking responsibility here, and that means that the community and state as a whole will receive the benefit of a thorough investigation to understand the scope of the issues, in addition to the work needed to prevent exposure to PFAS," Nessel said in a Monday virtual press conference announcing the consent decree with Asahi. "And, the costs are being paid not by the public but by the entity that used PFAS."

Asahi will pay for the cleanup, contamination testing, state oversight and the state's attorney's fees related to the lawsuit. Assistant Attorney General Polly Synk estimated those costs will be in the millions.

APNA, based in Fowlerville, makes reinforced plastic products for the automotive industry and other industries. It operated the Brighton facility until 2000, company spokesperson Samantha Cronin said. The company has "deep ties to the local community" and is committed to acting responsibly and protecting the state's environment, she wrote in a statement.

The company did not manufacture PFAS chemicals, Cronin said, but "it was alleged that some raw materials contained PFAS."

The consent decree, signed by representatives of the state and company, states Asahi will assume responsibility of PFAS pollution at or emanating from its former Brighton facility but not admit liability.

PFAS — shorthand for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are a suite of manmade chemicals that do not break down. They are commonly used in manufacturing, firefighting and as elements in household and personal care items.

PFAS exposure is related to health issues including liver damage, thyroid disease, cancer, decreased fertility and other problems.

They also are widespread in the environment. There are 234 PFAS-contaminated sites in Michigan, according to the state PFAS response team.

APNA was one of the 17 companies Nessel sued in 2020, including major players such as 3M and DuPont. The companies manufactured materials using PFAS. State attorneys alleged they deliberately concealed the danger the chemicals pose and handled them in a way that would contaminate the environment.

Most of those lawsuits are pending as part of a large, multidistrict litigation in South Carolina. Because Asahi was interested in settling, the case was peeled off from the larger suit, Nessel said.

Two PFAS lawsuits remain in state courts. The state is suing metal finishing and plating company FKI Hardware in Kent County Circuit Court for allegedly polluting nine sites with PFAS. In December, Nessel's office announced it is suing international paper manufacturer Domtar Industries in St. Clair County Circuit Court for allegedly sending PFAS-contaminated sludge to a Kimball Township composting business. PFAS have been detected in ground and surface water at the composting facility, attorneys said.

Nessel said she hopes other companies join Asahi in investigating and cleaning PFAS pollution that resulted from their manufacturing, but said the state remains committed to pursuing the cases even if they go to trial.

"The best thing that we can hope for is that these contaminated sites are remediated and that it's not at the expense of the taxpayer," Nessel said. "Obviously, there are going to be other areas where you do have widespread contamination of drinking water that will ... lend itself to other types of damages."

Michigan environmental groups praised Nessel after she announced the settlement agreement.

"Today's announcement is a significant step forward in addressing toxic PFAS contamination and holding PFAS polluters accountable," Tony Spaniola, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, said in a statement.

Sierra Club Political and Legislative Director Christy McGillivray applauded the settlement and said state lawmakers should strengthen environmental protections.

"Michigan has been incredibly burdened by the reckless use of PFAS," she said. "Even if PFAS production and use were to halt today, residents would still have unacceptably high levels of exposure for decades to come, due to legacy pollution of our rivers, lakes, locally caught fish and game, and pollution of our farmland. We need stronger tools to stop industries from poisoning people in the first place – including strong polluter pay laws in Michigan."

