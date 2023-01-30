Police: Missing teen found dead at Ann Arbor school grounds

A missing 15-year-old Ann Arbor high school student has been found dead, police announced Monday.

Adriana Davidson of Scio Township last communicated with her family around 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to school, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Her friends reported last seeing Adriana around 11 a.m. Friday outside Pioneer High School. Relatives reported her missing the next morning.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office recovered her body on the school grounds around 1 p.m. Monday, Ann Arbor Police said in a statement on Twitter.

"While the Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the circumstances of her death, we do not believe there is an active threat to the community," the post said. "An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death."

Other details were not released Monday.