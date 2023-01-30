Police search for teen last seen at high school in Ann Arbor

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen Friday at her high school in Ann Arbor.

Adriana Davidson of Scio Township last communicated with her family around 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to school, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Her friends reported last seeing Adriana around 11 a.m. Friday outside of Pioneer High School.

When Adriana did not return home, her family tried to locate her, officials said. They contacted the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office shortly after midnight Saturday to report her missing.

"Since that time, the Sheriff’s Office has been actively attempting to locate Adriana," the department wrote in a missing person notice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch at (734) 994-2911 or through the Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at (734) 973-7711.