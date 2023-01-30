State police arrest suspect in stabbing of Jackson Co. man, 19

A 20-year-old Jackson County man has been arrested in the early Monday stabbing of another man, Michigan State Police said.

They said the suspect is from Springport and his name is not being released until he is formally arraigned on charges in court. Springport is located about 22 miles northwest of Jackson and about 11 miles north of Albion.

State police officials said troopers from the Jackson Post were called at about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center after a stabbing victim of a domestic dispute arrived and was treated.

The 19-year-old victim, who is also from Springport, had been stabbed multiple times and was brought to the hospital by a family member, according to authorities. He was later transferred to another hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

