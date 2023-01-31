As temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit, here's how to stay warm

Temperatures in southeast Michigan will struggle to rise above the single digits Tuesday afternoon with the wind chill factored in, according to the National Weather Service.

January began with unseasonably mild temperatures but will finish cold, the weather service predicts. Tuesday's high is expected to be 19 degrees which will feel more like 9 degrees in the city of Detroit. The metro area might also see some snow flurries Tuesday afternoon.

Surrounding areas such as Pontiac, Flint and Howell will have apparent temperatures as low as 6 degrees, according to the weather service. Temperatures in parts of the Thumb like Bad Axe and Sandusky may feel as low as 2 and 4 degrees.

Temperatures in the Detroit Metro area will increase slightly on Wednesday, ranging from 23 to 27 degrees, with cloudy skies. Thursday will be even warmer with a high of 33 degrees before dropping back down as low as 9 degrees on Friday. Scattered snow showers are possible on both Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

People should try and stay inside as much as possible and the Detroit Health Department encourages everyone to wear a winter coat and multiple layers of clothing for warmth if they must venture out. While outdoors in the sub-freezing temperatures, people should wear head coverings, gloves and socks and are encouraged to use hand and toe warmers as well, the health department said.

Children, the elderly and chronically ill people are most vulnerable during cold weather and the Detroit Health Department encouraged everyone to check in with these populations. Michigan State Police also reminded everyone to keep an eye on pets while outdoors in a post on Twitter.

The city of Detroit has four warming centers that will remain open through March 31. These centers provide meals, showers, sleeping accommodations and housing assistance services to people experiencing homelessness in addition to shelter from the cold weather.

Here are the warming center locations around Detroit:

Cass Community Social Services (for families and single women): 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit.

(for families and single women): 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit. Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming Center (for families and single women): 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit.

(for families and single women): 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit. Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center (for single men): 3535 Third Ave., Detroit.

(for single men): 3535 Third Ave., Detroit. Dingell VA Hospital (for veterans): John R Street, Red Tower 2nd Floor, from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays or 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays

hmackay@detroitnews.com