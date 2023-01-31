Sturgis man enters plea on murder, CSC charges

A Sturgis man has pleaded no contest in connection with the 2019 murder and mutilation of his girlfriend as well as allegedly attempting to sexually assault an inmate while in custody, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday.

A hearing for Wade Allen was held Monday in 45th Circuit Court, records show.

The 39-year-old pleaded to:• One count of second-degree homicide, a felony, punishable by up to life• One count of attempted dismemberment and mutilation, a felony, punishable by up to five years• One count of attempted criminal sexual conduct third degree by force/coercion, a felony punishable by up to five years

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. March 3 before Judge Paul Stutesman.

Allen was arrested on May 22, 2019, after Sturgis police officers responded to a tip about the death and dismemberment of his girlfriend. Searching Allen’s apartment, officers found the remains stored in two coolers, authorities said in a statement.

"While in jail, Allen spoke to his cellmates about having strangled his girlfriend to the point of death," according to the release. "After finding out that the cellmates had passed this information onto the authorities, Allen sexually assaulted one of the inmates when they were re-housed together."

The St. Joseph County prosecutor referred the case to the Department of Attorney General through a request for a special prosecutor.“I am grateful to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office who spent countless hours on this case,” Nessel said Monday. “No sentence will be enough to overcome the grief of the victim’s family, or the anguish suffered by the victims, but hopefully today’s plea will allow the healing process to begin.”