Cyber attack causes problems with UM Health websites

Ann Arbor — A cyber attack on a third-party vendor used by University of Michigan Health led to "intermittent problems" with multiple of the health system's public websites on Monday.

All websites were back to normal operations by Tuesday morning, according to Michigan Medicine spokeswoman Mary Masson.

"University of Michigan Health experienced intermittent problems with its public websites as a result of a cyber attack on a third-party vendor we use to host some of our sites," Masson wrote in an email. "Our websites are back to normal operations. Our teams continue to monitor the situation ready to react if that changes."

All Michigan Medicine patient information is safe as no websites impacted by the attack contained patient information, Masson said in a statement.

Websites that were affected by the attack included uofmhealth.org and mottchildren.org. Patients retained access to the Michigan Medicine patient portal at myuofmhealth.org despite the issues with other sites, Masson said in the statement.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center published an analyst note on Monday, warning that a "hacktivist" group called KillNet "has targeted the U.S. healthcare industry in the past and is actively targeting the health and public health sector." The pro-Russian group is known for what are called distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks against supporters of Ukraine.

"(DDoS attacks) can cause thousands of connection requests and packets to be sent to the target server or website per minute, slowing down or even stopping vulnerable systems," the analyst note said. "While KillNet’s DDoS attacks usually do not cause major damage, they can cause service outages lasting several hours or even days."

KillNet members have previously targeted organizations in the healthcare and public health sector in the U.S. in response to the government's policies in Ukraine. KillNet allegedly released public attack lists for hospitals and medical organizations on Jan. 28, according to a statement from the American Hospital Association on Monday.

"We have worked with partners to gauge the credibility and potential impact of the threat and to ensure the publicly named health care entities have been warned," John Riggi, AHA’s national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, said in the statement Monday. "As of today, we understand that some of the named entities were in fact targeted by DDoS attacks, but fortunately the impact appears to have been minimal and temporary with no impact to care delivery services."

hmackay@detroitnews.com