Canadian officials seize more than 200 lbs. of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Canadian officials said Wednesday they seized more than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine on a truck that entered Canada from Port Huron over the Blue Water Bridge in December.

A commercial transport truck arrived at the bridge's primary inspection booth on Dec. 11, 2022, they said.

Canada Border Services Agency officers referred the truck for a secondary examination. During the inspection, officers found 89 bricks, or 200 pounds, of what they suspected was cocaine.

They arrested the truck's driver and his passenger and seized the suspected narcotics, officials said.

The Royal Mounted Police have charged the two men, Vikram Dutta, 44, and Gurinder Singh, 61, both of Brampton, Ontario, according to authorities. They said their case is before a judge in a Sarnia, Ontario court.

