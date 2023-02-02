Police: Driver who led St. Clair deputies on chase arrested

St. Clair Sheriff's officials arrested a man Wednesday who led them on a chase and is under investigation for a possible kidnapping attempt.

Dispatchers were alerted by Sanilac County authorities around midnight about the man driving a dark sedan, last seen near Lexington, after fleeing from deputies investigating a stalking complaint, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A St. Clair County deputy spotted an Impala speeding on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot Township and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued driving toward the Blue Water Bridge, according to the release.

"At this time, the Impala went through an empty toll lane, began to proceed toward the bridge, turned around and exited the bridge westbound back into the U.S.," officials said. "He continued westbound in the eastbound lanes for a period of time on the freeway before entering onto eastbound I-94 in the correct direction."

The pursuit continued to Pine Grove Avenue as multiple units were involved. Officers deployed stop sticks but the man drove on one tire and three rims before trying to leave a gas station parking lot, investigators said.

The driver collided with a patrol car, causing him to lose control and crash into a snowbank, according to the release.

"At this time a short foot pursuit began and the male was quickly detained," officials said. "The male actively resisted arrest and continually threatened officers. He was belligerent in the patrol car as well as while being booked at St. Clair County Jail."

The man is being held at the jail. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding, and driving under the influence.

"The detective bureau is continuing to investigate what might have been a possible abduction attempt in Sanilac County as well as looking into the possibility that other parties may be involved," the Sheriff's Office said. "Based on what is known of the male, he may be a flight risk looking to flee the state and possibly the country."

Other details were not released Wednesday.