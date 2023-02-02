Rockwood man dies in snowmobile crash in Montmorency County

A man from southeast Michigan died Wednesday in a snowmobile crash in northern Michigan, the state Department of Natural Resources said.The death of Jacob Chandonnet of Rockwood in Wayne County was the ninth snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter, the department said in a statement.

The crash was reported around noon Wednesday along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta in Montmorency County, the DNR said.

Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his stepfather, Richard Tank, 58, who had been operating a snowmobile behind him and did not witness the crash, according to the release.

Authorities determined Chandonnet "lost control of the snowmobile he was operating, was ejected from the machine and struck a tree," the DNR said.

When Tank reached the crash scene, he immediately called 911 and started life-saving efforts until DNR conservation officers responded.

"An ambulance was unable to reach the crash site due to snow," state officials said Thursday. "Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a local first responder helped conservation officers transport Chandonnet off the trail using a DNR patrol truck, while performing CPR and using an automatic external defibrillator."

Chandonnet was pronounced dead en route to a hospital."Speed is the primary cause of fatal and serious snowmobile injury accidents in Michigan," the DNR said. "Last winter, there was a total of 13 snowmobiling fatalities in Michigan and 12 during the winter of 2020-2021.

"Conservation officers urge snowmobilers to Ride Right, by riding on the right side of the trail, riding sober and at a safe speed appropriate for weather conditions and rider abilities."