Tips sought to find Dexter High School student

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips to find a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student.

Relatives arrived to pick up Ea Kuhr on Wednesday but the student "had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown subject," investigators said in a statement.

"Information obtained during the early stages of our investigation shows a pattern of social media/internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure Ea away from family. At this time it is believed Ea left of their own free will."

Ea (pronounced Aye-Ugh, the release said) was last seen leaving the high school walking toward Shield Road, wearing light-gray sweatpants, a matching backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at (734) 994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at (734) 973-7711.