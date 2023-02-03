'Halo' appears in sky over northern Michigan Friday

The Detroit News

It wasn't a bird, a plane, a player for Anaheim, California's professional baseball team, or even a clementine.

It was an optical phenomenon called a halo in the skies over northern Michigan Friday.

National Weather Service meteorologists at the agency's Gaylord office reported Friday a 22 degree halo was spotted in the sky. Halos and other versions of them known as "sun dogs" happen when the sun shines through thin clouds with ice crystals.

"Skies cleared and allowed temps to fall, which commenced the phenomenon known as diamond dust," the agency's office tweeted Friday morning. "This led to a 22° halo and associated 'sun dogs,' which have been observed across the area this morning!"