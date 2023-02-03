Man, 75, rescued after falling through ice on Bath Township pond

A 75-year-old Michigan man is expected to recover after he and his utility vehicle fell through the ice on a pond Thursday, police said.

First responders were called at about 1:31 p.m. Thursday to a home in Bath Township for a report that the man had fallen into the pond on his property, they said. The township is in Clinton County and near Lansing.

On Friday, officials posted a video of the rescue on the police department's Facebook page.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was operating a Gator utility vehicle and drove across the ice covering the pond when it fell through.

Two township police officers arrived and used a rescue rope to pull the man out of the water and to safety. Firefighters arrived and administered first aid before he was taken to a hospital.

Police Chief Gary Smith said the man's daughter, who called for help when the incident happened, told officers her father is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the first responders' quick action.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez