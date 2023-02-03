Michigan Democrats reach deal on wide-ranging tax cut, featuring rebate checks

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Democratic leaders of the Legislature are prepping a sweeping tax relief proposal they say will reduce tax bills by more than $1 billion and include rebate checks that could be issued directly to residents.

The agreement Friday focuses on a plan to ease taxes on retirement income, boost a tax credit for low-wage workers and issue "inflation relief checks" in place of a potential cut in the state's personal income tax, which was expected to be triggered by growing revenues, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The full details of the Democratic plan were not immediately available Friday afternoon, including the size of individual rebate checks, and the legislation will have to be voted on. Lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol on Tuesday and Whitmer will present her next budget plan to the Legislature on Wednesday.

However, a statement from Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, labeled their proposal the "largest tax cut in decades."

“It’s time to get this done because Michiganders deserve it, and with bipartisan support, Michiganders will see more money in their bank accounts this year," said the statement from Whitmer, Brinks and Tate.

In recent weeks, as the state sits on a tax surplus of more than $9 billion, Republicans in the House and Senate have called for a broad tax cut for Michiganians and for the preservation of the potential automatic drop in the personal income tax rate, which is being caused by language in a 2015 law. That policy tied the income tax, currently at 4.25%, to General Fund revenues.

The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency in January estimated that, based on preliminary fiscal year 2022 revenue figures, the revenue trigger would be activated and lower the income tax rate for the 2023 tax year from 4.25% to 4.05%.

It's unclear how Republicans will view the idea of issuing rebate checks instead of decreasing the income tax rate. Democrats will likely need at least some GOP senators to endorse the plan in order to get the required two-thirds support in the chamber to allow the legislation to take effect immediately.

Democratic lawmakers, who took control of the House and Senate on Jan. 1, have already advanced two targeted tax reliefs proposals that have been key points of Whitmer's agenda for the year.

One would decrease taxes on retirement income, restoring an exemption for public pensions and larger deduction limits that were undone in 2011 under then-Gov. Rick Snyder. Whitmer's office has said that proposal, as voted on in the Senate, would benefit 500,000 households. Under the new deal, the retirement changes would be phased in over four years.

The other Democratic proposal would increase the state's Earned Income Tax Credit from 6% of the federal credit to 30%, helping an estimated 700,000 families.

This week, Democrats have been contemplating how to merge the House and Senate versions of the bills and whether to alter the income tax trigger as part of the overall plan. On Tuesday, the governor confirmed her administration was "analyzing" the potential automatic income tax cut.

"I think there are a lot of things that will go into determining whether or not it's even something that might happen," Whitmer said during a press conference.

Republicans in the Legislature have called on Whitmer not to disrupt the potential income tax rate change.

"She should promise every Michigander that she won’t interfere with the income tax cut they’ll receive this year," House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said last week.

In their statement Friday, the Democratic leaders said Michigan voters "sent a clear message in November" and "want leaders who are going to get things done that help their families get ahead."

“Right now, inflation has driven the cost up on everyday goods, which is squeezing household budgets and forcing families to forego necessities," the statement said. "That’s why they sent us to Lansing to lower costs and put more money back into people’s pockets. We heard Michiganders loud and clear."

The proposed Democratic plan, depending on its specifics, could bring one of the largest one-year net tax decreases in Michigan history.

Robert Schneider, senior research associate at the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, said in the past, there have been large cuts for one type of tax paired with increases in other types, like the tax overhaul that benefited businesses in 2011 and was championed by Snyder.

Between 1999 and 2004, the state's income tax was phased down from 4.4% in 1999 to 3.9% in 2004, noted Schneider, who previously worked in the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.

In that plan, revenue went down by about $1 billion, which was more than 10% of the state’s General Fund back then, Schneider said.

In 2007, then-Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm and a Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House raised the income tax rate to 4.35% as the state was facing a massive budget deficit amid a single-state recession.

Snyder's 2011 tax code changes, which featured a $1.8 billion reduction in tax bills for businesses, stopped a planned rollback of the income tax to 3.9% and made a single reduction from 4.35% to 4.25% in 2013.

cmauger@detroitnews.com