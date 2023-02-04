DNR to end public comment on Camp Grayling expansion next week

Michiganians who want to comment on the National Guard's requested expansion of Camp Grayling in the northern Lower Peninsula have until Wednesday to do so.

The comment period for the proposal — which would allow the National Guard to more than double its footprint in Grayling by leasing an additional 162,000 acres of state-owned property — was originally supposed to close July 8, 2022 but was extended after public outcry over the proposal.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which would lease the land to the National Guard, said Thursday that the extended comment period would end Feb. 8. Public comments can be submitted via email to DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov.

"The DNR will review the feedback received and continue discussions with the military about use of state-managed forest land for military training," the department said in a statement.

The Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center currently includes about 148,000 acres and is already the largest National Guard training facility in the United States. But National Guard officials have argued additional land is needed to allow soldiers to train for emerging cyber and space warfare threats.

If or when the DNR approves the proposed agreement, a series of environmental reviews and lease negotiations would follow.

The expansion plan has been supported by individuals who have argued the continued training of soldiers will be a boon to surrounding businesses and a benefit to U.S. defense measures.

But the plan also has faced heated opposition from northern Michigan residents who argue the proposal is vague and worry about the impact to public land, natural surroundings and overall quality of life in the area.

In December, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Gaylord Remediation and Redevelopment Division said it did not support the expansion because of the inability of the National Guard to "take timely action to investigate, mitigate, and remediate" areas of chemical contamination at Camp Grayling.

EGLE found per- and polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS) pollution on Lake Margrethe — which abuts Camp Grayling Cantonment, the main part of the camp with permanent buildings and outdoor training areas — and traced the pollution back to Camp Grayling. Military bases often used fire-fighting foam containing PFAS.

"It is EGLE Gaylord RRD's recommendation to the Michigan DNR not to accept an expansion of Camp Grayling until significant progress and timely action is taken," the Dec. 22 letter said.

