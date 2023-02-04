Whitmer directive expands state contracts to minority, small town, women-owned businesses

Detroit – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Friday expanding the state’s efforts to increase the number of contracts it holds with Michigan businesses that are minority, women and veteran-owned or located in small towns and inner cities.

The directive follows an initiative Whitmer first created in 2019 for certified Geographically Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. The Department of Technology, Management, and Budget must set a goal that beginning in fiscal year 2023-24, 20% of total expenditures from state departments and agencies must be awarded to those entities, officials said Friday.

“These contracts can really be game changers, especially for entrepreneurs and small businesses,” Whitmer said. “They can be the boost to take the business to the next level and to create opportunity in the community. So as we continue funding regional and local economic development efforts in under invested areas let's expand who can compete for and win state contracts.”

Whitmer was joined Friday by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist; House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit; Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor; Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; as well as community leaders at the offices of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council in Detroit’s Rivertown neighborhood.

Duggan said the state must be intentional about being accessible to local businesses that may not have prior experience securing contracts with the government.

“I am confident what you’re going to see is a lot of companies who might never thought about doing business with the state of Michigan, but are good companies doing a good job, they’re going to be a little bit more successful,” he said. “It's exactly the type of leadership we need to get inclusion.”

The executive directive also requires the Department of Technology, Management and Budget to improve its collection and tracking of supplier demographic data.

The department is also tasked with improving public awareness of contracting opportunities with the state.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN