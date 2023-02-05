Michigan seeks up to $25M in Amtrak rail aid for bridge fixes

Samuel Blatchford

Capital News Service

Michigan will seek $20 million to $25 million from a $2.3 billion federal fund for rail corridor improvements.

Peter Anastor, the director of the state Transportation Department’s Office of Rail, said his department will apply for a grant to help cover costs for repair work on four rail bridges that serve Amtrak passenger trains.

These structures are located between Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo on department-owned tracks.

The new federal program allows states to apply for grants to establish new intercity passenger and high-speed rail services, as well as upgrade rail corridors.

Amtrak offers three passenger routes in Michigan: The Wolverine between Pontiac and Chicago, the Pere Marquette between Grand Rapids and Chicago, and the Blue Water between Port Huron and Chicago.

Amtrak operates three trains daily in each direction on the Wolverine between Chicago and Pontiac.

Some transportation-related organizations in Michigan have other concerns.

Steven Vagnozzi, the government affairs coordinator for the Michigan Association of Railroad Passengers, said the organization supports keeping infrastructure reliable but also wants improvements for the Amtrak rail system.

“In addition to maintaining existing infrastructure, we want to look at both increased services and additional destinations,” Vagnozzi said.

Frequency is an issue, he said, and hourly service between Chicago and Detroit would be an improvement, something he called “the most optimistic proposal.”

“Sold-out trains are frequent on weekends,” Vagnozzi said.

Laura Kliewer, the director of the Illinois-based Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission, also is concerned about the availability and frequency of train routes in Michigan.

Michigan has a long list of rail plans, according to Kliewer, one of which is to increase frequency on the Blue Water, Wolverine and Pere Marquette routes.

“The more frequencies you have, the more people take (the train). If you can better pick your time when you want to go, then you are more likely to take the train than if there’s just one a day,” Kliewer said.

Next on the list, she said, would be adding a service to Toledo and Cleveland from Detroit, as well as between Toronto and Detroit.

The rail passenger advocacy group also is pressing for improved sidings so freight trains can better yield to Amtrak trains. Passing sides are additional tracks that allow a train to permit another train to pass.

The state would like to see expanded service and increased frequency but there is insufficient equipment and funding, Anastor said.

The Legislature and governor would need to address long-term funding to expand passenger service across the state, Anastor said.

Samuel Blatchford, a Michigan State University journalism student, writes for Capital News Service.