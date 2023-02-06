Deputy catches bat in Genesee Co. courthouse, sets free with a warning

Bats in the belfry, sure. But bats in court?

A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy nabbed a bat that was hanging around the county's circuit court Monday, officials said, proof that no one is above the law, not even when they have wings and echolocation.

The Legal Division of the county clerk's office called deputies to report there was a bat in the office and flying around, causing a commotion, the sheriff's office said Monday in a post on its official Facebook page. Deputies arrived and the winged critter had moved into a hallway.

A deputy managed to catch the flying mammal, took it outside, and released it.

