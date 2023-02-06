Gas prices drop 11 cents since last week in Michigan

After a consistent climb, gas prices are down by 11 cents since last week in Michigan but still 10 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA.

The average prices per gallon, $3.37, was also the same price Michigan drivers and Metro Detroiters paid for regular unleaded gas in February 2022. In Michigan, motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump," Adrienne Woodland, the auto club group's spokesperson, said. "If demand does not spike, drivers could continue to see pump prices drift lower through this week."

However, Metro Detroiters are paying 7 cents more than the state average, at $3.44 per gallon, which is down 6 cents since last week and down 13 cents since the beginning of the year for Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroiters can still find prices below $3 a gallon in some areas. As of Monday morning, Gas Buddy records the Citgo station on Michigan Avenue in Inkster at $2.89, the BP station on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn at $2.99, and the Citgo station on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak at $2.99.

AAA report the most expensive gas price averages in: Metro Detroit ($3.44), Ann Arbor ($3.42), and Jackson ($3.40).

The least expensive gas price averages are in: Benton Harbor ($3.26), Grand Rapids ($3.26), and Marquette ($3.33).