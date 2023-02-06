Man accused of Ann Arbor bank robbery arrested after failing to report to court

A man accused of robbing an Ann Arbor bank last month was arrested over the weekend for failing to show up for court, police said Monday.

Richmond Starbuck, 37, was arrested without incident Saturday, they said. He is currently being held at the Washtenaw County Jail. Starbuck failed to report to court on a bank robbery charge, according to authorities.

He is accused of robbing a Chase Bank branch on Jan. 14, 2023, in the 2400 block of West Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor. Police were called to the bank at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived and took Starbuck into custody.

Investigators said Starbuck allegedly told bank employees that he was not armed during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Starbuck was arraigned on Jan. 15, 2023, on a charge of bank robbery, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. A judge set his bond at $10,000, according to court records, and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 26.

