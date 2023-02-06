Whitmer, Democrats pitch $180 inflation relief checks for tax relief

Lansing — The state of Michigan would send taxpayers $180 inflation relief checks under a plan announced Monday and agreed to by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the state Legislature.

The $800 million in inflation relief checks would be combined with an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit from 6% to 30% of the federal credit, retroactive to 2022, and a decrease in taxes on all pensions. The pension tax repeal would differ from earlier proposals by brining equal relief to both private and public pensions, instead of just creating a full repeal of the state's 4.25% income tax on public pensions.

Whitmer's administration wouldn't say whether the $800 million in inflation relief checks would be coming from fiscal year 2022 general fund revenue. If it is, the decreased revenue would likely allow the state to avoid an automatic income tax rate cut to 4.05% because of excess tax revenue.

"When you add up all the different pieces of relief what you see here is a real effort to make sure that we are strategically helping people that are struggling," Whitmer said at a Monday press conference with Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit.

Lawmakers could vote on the tax relief proposal as early as later this week.

Whitmer, Brinks and Tate announced the broad outline of their plan at a Friday press release and provided further details Monday, after weeks of negotiations over how best to deliver tax relief as the state boasts a $9.2 billion surplus.

Whitmer said the $180 inflation checks would "dwarf" other proposals — an apparent reference to the income tax cut trigger — which would deliver much less to anyone making under $90,000 if the 0.2% income tax rollback predicted were to take effect.

Republicans are largely in support of an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, but have opposed the pension tax repeal plan because it wouldn't deliver relief for all types of retirement income. It's unclear whether the changes announced Monday, bringing equity between private and public pension tax relief, would assuage some of those concerns.

Additionally, Republicans have rebuffed plans to sidestep a 2015 income tax cut trigger. The trigger, put in place by a past Republican majority, is based on general fund revenue and some fiscal experts have predicted the state's glut of revenue in recent years would be enough to hit the trigger and lower the tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05% at the closing of the state's books for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Democratic majorities need at least some Republican support to gain immediate effect in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority in support of the plan is needed for a law to take effect immediately.

Last week, sources said the Democratic majority planned to avoid the tax cut trigger by transferring $800 million from fiscal year 2022 general fund revenue to the state's business incentive fund, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund, then set up an ongoing automatic deposit of funding into the SOAR fund. The automatic deposit into programs within SOAR would eliminate legislative oversight mechanisms currently in place over the program.

On Monday, Whitmer's spokesman Bobby Leddy said the current tax deal will not include business incentive funding.

"The governor in her State of the State mentioned that we need funding for economic development, consistent funding, so that businesses can come here, attract jobs and additional investment," Leddy said. "We're going to be pursuing that down the line also."

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com