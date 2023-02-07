23 Mich. residents charged with $61.5 million in Medicare fraud

Nearly two dozen Michigan residents have been accused of defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by paying kickbacks and bribes and billing the federal health insurance program for medical services that were unnecessary and never provided as part of two separate schemes, justice department officials announced Tuesday.

Court documents unsealed this week revealed charges against 12 of the 23 defendants in two cases for their alleged involvement, the department said.

“As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes and kickbacks so they could submit claims for medically unnecessary home health services throughout the Detroit metropolitan area, exposing patients to needless physician services and drug testing and costing Medicare tens of millions of dollars,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the justice department’s criminal division. “As these actions demonstrate, we will work tirelessly to tackle complex, illegal schemes that take advantage of vulnerable populations and defraud federal programs of taxpayer dollars."

The allegations range from submitting fraudulent claims to ordering unnecessary tests and then billing Medicare. Charges range from conspiracy to commit health care fraud to health care fraud, both 10-year felonies.

In one case, two Oakland County residents, Walid and Jalal Jamil, allegedly concealed their ownership of two home health agencies and submitted roughly $50 million worth of fraudulent home health care claims to Medicare. They have also been accused of bribing patient recruiters to recruit patients who did not need or qualify for home healthcare under Medicare rules and forming quid pro quo agreements with physician clinics to obtain the information needed to fraudulently bill Medicare, according to the Department of Justice.

The federal agency estimates that the two suspects received over $43 million from Medicare, which was misappropriated.

“The alleged actions of these defendants is an astonishing abuse of our health care system,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. “By allegedly submitting fraudulent claims and paying illegal kickbacks, these defendants looted Medicare in order to line their own pockets at great cost to taxpayers. My office is grateful for the continued work of the Health Care Fraud Strike Force to root out corrupt medical professionals.”

Employees of the Jamils' home healthcare agencies such as Oakland County resident Carol Ibrahim and Wayne County resident Delaine Jackson also have been charged. The two allegedly paid patient recruiters illegally and submitted false Medicare claims, according to the DOJ. Ibrahim has been accused of being a straw owner of one of the agencies as well.

Wayne County residents Ibrahim Sammour and Cass Hawkins also have been charged in relation to the same scheme.

Sammour was a nurse at one of the Jamils' home health agencies who has been accused of billing Medicare for health services that were not provided and falsely certifying a patient as "homebound." Hawkins, a recruiter, referred patients on Medicare for home health services that were not eligible for reimbursement and allegedly accepted bribes from the Jamil home healthcare agencies.

Another patient recruiter from Oakland County, Mary Smelter-Bolton, has also been accused of taking bribes to refer Medicare beneficiaries for home health services when the claims were not eligible for Medicare reimbursement, according to the DOJ.

Oakland County resident Radwan Malas, who was operating a home-visiting physician company since 2015, is accused of forcing doctors to certify patients referred by the Jamils for medically unnecessary services and order unnecessary urine drug testing. Malas received a referral fee for the unnecessary urine testing, the DOJ said in the news release.

Malas also allegedly billed Medicare for services that were often not provided to patients and filed over $11.5 million in fraudulent claims, the DOJ said in the news release. Malas' company, Infinity Visiting Physician Services PLC, allegedly billed patients for 60-minute long, complex visits that they claim never happened as well as medically unnecessary treatments such as B-12 and Toradol injections.

Two physicians also have been charged in connection with the Medicare schemes. Ten other individuals have been charged in relation to the fraudulent schemes but their identities were not released by the Department of Justice. The Federal Bureau of Investigations Detroit Field Office and the Internal Revenue Service are investigating the cases, according to the DOJ.

