Coast Guard helps rescue 14 from ice floe on Saginaw Bay, 11 in Wisconsin

The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue a group of 14 people stranded Monday night on a Saginaw Bay ice floe, the agency said.

Assets from Traverse City, Detroit and Saginaw River air stations responded to the scene along with a Huron County airboat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Twitter page.

It wasn't clear how the group became stranded, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette, a representative for the Coast Guard Ninth District.

The Coast Guard and local agencies transferred all 14 to EMS waiting at the Sebewaing Airport by 10:15 p.m., she said.

Their conditions were not available.

The rescue came hours after the Coast Guard air station in Traverse City joined other officials in helping rescue 11 people stranded on an ice floe about 100 yards off the shore of the Sherwood Point lighthouse in Wisconsin, according to the agency Twitter page.