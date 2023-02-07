Will Great Lakes levels keep dropping? First summer forecast offers clues

The Detroit News

An early look at the summer boating season suggests water levels of the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair will continue recent trends into July.

The levels of Lake Superior, Lakes Huron, Michigan, St. Clair and Erie all are expected to peak at or lower than last year's July levels, according to the monthly bulletin of lake levels for the Great Lakes.

The lower levels represent a continued decline from record high water marks reached in 2019 and 2020. The high water accelerated erosion and caused extensive damage along shorelines. The Michigan Department of Transportation spent $6 million in 2021 alone repairing four miles of roadway on Mackinac Island. A dramatic effort in 2020 saved the Round Island light. On the shore of Lake Michigan, homes fell from collapsing bluffs.

The slow decline has continued since, aided last month by lower-than-average January precipitation in the Great Lakes basin.

"Over the past 12 months, precipitation has been slightly below average, with the overall Great Lakes receiving 92% of average precipitation," the Army Corps said in its report.

The Lake Superior basin received only 53% of its normal precipitation in January; the Erie basin received 115% of normal.

By July, Lake Superior is projected to be at roughly the same level as last year, but Lakes Huron, Michigan, St. Clair and Erie are projected to drop by about one third of an inch, according to the Corps.