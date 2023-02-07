Kalkaska man charged in 2022 theft of small cabin

A Kalkaska man is accused of stealing a small cabin in northern Michigan last year and now faces charges.

James Knoll, 43, was arraigned in 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on a charge of receiving andconcealing stolen property worth between $1000 and $20,000, according to authorities.

A judge set his bond at $20,000 and scheduled his next court date for Feb. 27, 2023.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

The small cabin was reported stolen on Feb. 16, 2022. The 12-foot-by-28-foot cabin was located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township, police said. Investigators believed the cabin was carried off sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Officials said in March that the cabin had been recovered at a residence in Orange Township in Kalkaska County.

On Tuesday, police said the cabin was found on Knoll's property and that's when he became a suspect in the case. Investigators said Knoll allegedly tried to hide the cabin on his land by erecting large pieces of sheet metal around it and altering its appearance.

However, troopers matched serial numbers from inside the stolen cabin and obtained an arrest warrant for Knoll in December. Police arrested him on Jan. 1, 2023, and he was taken to the Kalkaska County Jail.

Officials said they continue to investigate the theft and there may be more arrests to come.

