Got a big fish story? State of Michigan has an app for that

Looking for your next big fish adventure? An interactive map showing where record-size fish have been caught in Michigan has been released by the state of Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Master Angler Map program displays a map with trophy icons that indicate each place the biggest fish of each species native to Michigan was caught, according to the DNR. By clicking on an icon, the site also gives details on the baits and lures used to catch them. The records are based on information dating back to 1990. The data is gleaned from information of catches reported by anglers to the state DNR.

“Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to anglers, but it also benefits our biologists by providing information submitted by anglers that will help us better understand our fisheries and help inform management decisions,” said Seth Herbst, the DNR's Aquatic Species & Regulatory Affairs Unit manager.

The interactive map is one of the latest tools for the 30-year-old Master Angler Program. It is intended to promote statewide fishing opportunities and provide anglers with information on where to catch fish.

It also gives anglers official bragging rights. Each year, the DNR awards a Master Angler patch to the angler that catches the biggest fish of various species. The program currently includes more than 40 species for which anglers can be recognized for their memorable catch.

The state has received over 3,000 approved entries for the Master Angler patch in the past few years, Herbst said. "With those submissions come a lot of really nice photos of all sorts of anglers with big smiles on their faces; typically, holding some very nice fish."

laguilar@detroitnews.com