Fake threats phoned into several Michigan high schools

Phoned-in threats against a number of Michigan schools, including Okemos High in Okemkos and Jackson High School in Jackson, turned out to be hoaxes after the buildings were either evacuated or locked down.

At Okemos High, Meridian Township police and firefighters were called to the school for a report of an active shooter, but gave the all-clear, according to officials.

"At this time, students are safe, the building is secure and there is no imminent threat," they said in a post on the community's official Facebook page.

John Hood, the school district's superintendent, said in a statement that all of the school system's students and staff are safe.

"This morning a 911 report of shots fired at Okemos High School caused police officers to respond to the school, and our emergency procedures of building lockdown were followed," he said. "The high school building has been cleared, and no threat has been found."

He also said all schools in the district will be dismissed immediately and all after-school and evening events have been canceled.

Hood said he was told by police that a similar hoax was called into other school districts in Jackson, Battle Creek, and Detroit.

Meanwhile, officials for Jackson Public Schools said on the district's Facebook page that a lockdown Tuesday at its high school was lifted.

"We have received the all clear from the Jackson Police Department," the post said. "This was a hoax made by an unknown Google number. We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning."

