3 charged in Metro Detroit crime spree

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged crime spree across Metro Detroit, Bloomfield Township police announced Tuesday.

Raphael Smith, Demerius Hollis and Samuel Bender Jr. remain in the Oakland County Jail, records show.

"After months of investigative work, detectives learned that these individuals are responsible for hundreds of property thefts, and over twenty-five stolen vehicles from all over the Metro Detroit area," police said Tuesday.

The crimes occurred between October and last month.

During the probe, detectives identified Bender, 31, as a suspect in a stolen credit card case while surveillance camera reviews helped identify Smith and Hollis, both 29, as occupants of several stolen vehicles, according to the release.

After surveillance allegedly linked the three men to the crime spree, officers conducted search warrants Dec. 29 in Detroit, where they arrested Smith and Hollis, police said.

Bloomfield Township police arrested Bender last month.

"During the search warrant, detectives recovered a large amount of stolen property and recovered a total of seven stolen handguns," the department said Tuesday.

All three have been charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card and larceny of a firearm, Bloomfield Township police said in a statement.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office also is charging them with conducting a criminal enterprise, according to the release.

Smith and Hollis were charged through Oakland County Circuit Court. Their bonds top $1 million, records show.

Bender was charged through 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The case was closed through work by the Troy Special Investigations Unit, which included police from Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Royal Oak and Troy. Police departments in Canton Township, Livonia and Sterling Heights, and Michigan State Police also were involved in the investigation.