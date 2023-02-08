Canadian officials seize more than 185 lbs. of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

More than 185 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized from a truck that entered Canada from Port Huron over the Blue Water Bridge in December, officials said Wednesday.

The seizure involved a commercial transport truck that arrived at the bridge's primary inspection booth on Dec. 14, 2022, the Canada Border Services Agency said. Officers referred the truck for a secondary examination and found 84 bricks of what they suspected was cocaine during the inspection. The bricks weighed a total of about 84 kilograms.

They arrested the truck's driver and seized the suspected narcotics, officials said.

The Royal Mounted Police later charged the driver, Chander Sidhar, 55, of Caledon, Ontario. His case is before a judge in a Sarnia, Ontario court.

