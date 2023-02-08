Ice climber reported missing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Authorities are working to find an ice climber at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.

James Bake, 32, of Gaylord was reported missing around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

"Mr. Bake was climbing when waves resulted in his fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior," officials said.

The National Park Service, along with other federal and state agencies including the United States Coast Guard, Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP), and Alger Country Rescue 21, responded to the Miners Castle area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, according to the release.

A Coast Guard helicopter also responded from the Traverse City air station as well an ice rescue team from Marquette.

"The National Park Service and the U.S. Coast Guard are continuing their investigation and monitoring the situation pending further development," officials said Wednesday.

Other details were not released.