Michigan nursing home operator ordered to pay nearly $70K in wages for overtime

Workers at three Michigan nursing homes were denied full and proper wages and owed a total of $69,022 in back pay and damages, a federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday.

The department recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning.

Amee Patel, the owner and operator of the nursing homes failed to pay 45 managers in full across the three skilled nursing facilities, according to a news release from the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.

In an attempt to avoid overtime payment obligations, Patel regularly alternated paying managers by the hour and paying them on salaries, the Department of Labor said in the release. Employees were paid hourly wages when they worked less than 40 hours per week but paid a salary when they worked more.

“Business operators cannot casually decide to pay workers as salaried in some weeks and hourly in others. By doing so, Amee Patel clearly violated federal laws by denying workers at her health care facilities all their hard-earned pay,” said Timolin Mitchell, Wage and Hour Division District director in the release.

“Caregivers employed in the residential care industry provide our family members and neighbors with vital support, therapy and daily living assistance. The owner of these Detroit area nursing centers put her bottom line before the needs of health care workers, making it more difficult for them to care for themselves and their families.”

"By regularly alternating the managers’ status from hourly to salary, Patel voided their claim that the managers wereovertime exempt," he release said.

Twelve employees at the Beaconshire Nursing Center were granted $17,173 in back wages, $14,205 in back wages were recovered for 21 employees at the Westwood Nursing Center and $3,133 was recovered for 12 employees at the Chesaning Nursing Center, according to the Department of Labor.

The employer paid liquidated damages in the amount equal to the pay the managers should have received, effectively doubling the back pay for unpaid overtime, the department said.

Each of the three nursing facilities is privately owned and for-profit, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The division received $7,938 in civil money penalties for the employer’s repeat violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the release

It wasn't the first time Patel violated overtime payment regulations. In 2018, the nursing home operator failed to completely pay drivers for travel and wait times, and in 2015 employees were not paid for attending mandatory trainings, the Department of Labor said in the release. Patel paid the Department of Labor $7,938 in penalties for repeated violations of federal wage laws.

Administrators at the three nursing facilities could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2022, the Detroit district office of the Department's Wage and Hour Division recovered almost $2.2 million in back wages and liquated damages, $500,000 of which was owed to health care workers, according to the release.

