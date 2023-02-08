Monroe police probe death of teen found in car at city park Wednesday

Police are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in a car at a Monroe city park Wednesday, officials said.

Officers were called at about 8:11 a.m. to Veterans Park in the 1600 block of North Custer Road for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 17-year-old man was initially found at the park by his father and a person nearby overheard him and called the police. Medics and officers arrived and determined the man was deceased.

Police chaplains were called to comfort the man's family, authorities said. They also said they are not releasing the identity of the man.

Detectives do not suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, they said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7500.

