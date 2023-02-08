Northwestern Mich. man gets probation for threatening court administrator

A northwestern Michigan man was found guilty this week of threatening a court administrator via email last year, officials said.

Ryan King, 43, of Benzonia, was sentenced to two years of probation with one year of jail time suspended, the Department of the Michigan Attorney General said Wednesday. He was charged with malicious use of telecommunications services, a six-month misdemeanor, and using a computer to commit a crime, a 1-year misdemeanor.

"Threatening public officials is unacceptable," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “We’re pleased that the jury and (judge) recognized terroristic threats are not protected under the First Amendment and pose a significant danger to our democracy. "

Officials said King sent several harassing and intimidating emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator. The court serves both Benzie and Manistee counties.

Authorities said he emailed the administrator a veiled death threat on April 2, 2022, and was arrested.

