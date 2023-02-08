Tax relief fight looms over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget presentation

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to propose her fifth state budget Wednesday as lawmakers weigh how much money to give back to taxpayers through direct checks and how to dispose of a $9 billion surplus.

Whitmer, a Democrat who won a second four-year term in November, will be part of her administration's presentation during a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees at 11 a.m. in the Capitol.

The governor's office has been working with the Democratic leaders of the state Legislature to craft a wide-ranging financial proposal that aims to ease taxes on retirement income, boost the Earned Income Tax Credit, provide $180 "inflation relief" checks and create a future funding source for an economic development program.

The bill that features the relief measures could see a vote in the state House as soon as Wednesday afternoon, and if enacted, could have a significant impact on state revenues and the budget in the coming years. Because the specific details of the proposal have not been released, it's unclear what the total hit to the state budget would be.

Republican leaders on Wednesday criticized the details released so far of the governor's tax relief plan, arguing it was an attempt to sidestep an expected income tax cut trigger and wouldn't go far enough to deliver tax relief to all seniors.

"I just want working seniors to know, they're getting the shaft in this Democrat tax plan," said House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, argued the state should be focused on attracting more talent than its regional competitors, pointing toward Indiana's lower individual and corporate income tax rates.

"I think there's examples that we can look to that are here regionally," Nesbitt said. "How do we work to supercharge the economy, lower cost of living across the state, lower housing costs and provide real relief and a pay raise for hardworking taxpayers here in Michigan?"

Whitmer's budget presentation will kick off the process of state lawmakers developing a funding plan for the state's operations, including K-12 schools and universities, for the next fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. This will be the first time Whitmer sets a budget with Democrats in control of the House and Senate.

Last year, the governor proposed a $74 billion spending plan and eventually signed into law a record-setting $76 billion overall budget.

Last month, state fiscal experts predicted a "mild recession" loomed for Michigan but reported tax revenue was coming in $1.2 billion higher than expected, leaving a $9.2 billion surplus to spend.

Whitmer's new budget is expected to include funding for a tutoring program, an initiative to expand access to preschool and more than $500 million for lead service line removals.

The governor also plans to call for the state Legislature to appropriate $150 million toward an economic development incentive to lure a pharmaceutical company to Michigan to manufacture lower-cost insulin for diabetics.

Whitmer's budget presentation comes on the same day as the Legislature is preparing to pass major changes to state tax law.

The Detroit News first reported Tuesday that Whitmer and Democrats are planning to earmark $500 million of the 6% corporate income tax for the state's business attraction program. Under the plan, the money would be earmarked for the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund when corporate income tax revenues exceed $1.2 billion, according to the Capitol sources briefed on the plan.

The legislation also would set aside $50 million for housing and $50 million for revitalization and placemaking initiatives, sources said.

