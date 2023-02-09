3 Marine City schools evacuated Thursday for bomb threat

Three Marine City schools have been evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat, police said.

Officials said students at the Marine City High School, the Marine City Middle School and Riverview East High School were evacuated to the East China School District's Innovation Center on Meisner Road. They said parents can pick up students there.

In the meantime, police are investigating the threat, they said.

