Detroit man sentenced for $2.2M unemployment fraud scheme

A Detroit man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison in connection with schemes to seize more than $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic aid and defraud the United States Postal Service of more than $200,000, officials said.

Chaz Duane Shields was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland in Port Huron, records show.

Cleland also ordered the 35-year-old to pay more than $2 million in restitution to the states of California, Michigan, Nevada and Louisiana, and to the Small Business Administration as well as the USPS.

Shields was first charged in 2021 along with three others.

Starting in May 2020 and continuing through at least July 2021, "Shields and his co-conspirators agreed to submit more than 240 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to over 20 states, in order to fraudulently obtain more than $2.2 million in unemployment insurance benefits," investigators said Thursday.

Shields also obtained a fraudulent $20,833 Paycheck Protection Program loan, investigators said Thursday.

"Separately, Shields defrauded the U.S. Postal Service of over $200,000 through a scheme in which he conspired to submit more than 1,000 fraudulent Domestic Indemnity Insurance claims, in the names of more than 40 separate individuals to the USPS," according to the release.

"Shields and others used USPS Self-Service Kiosks to mail a number of packages. For each of the packages, the conspirators subsequently filed a fraudulent Domestic Indemnity Insurance claim by attesting that the package contained an item of significant value. In reality, the packages typically contained empty plastic picture frames with little to no value. The USPS mailed a check for each successful claim, which Chaz and his co-conspirators cashed, knowing that they were not entitled to the postal indemnity insurance payments."

Shields has had six state fraud convictions, including five in Michigan and one in Maryland, since 2016, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

“We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute thefts from a multitude of federal programs, especially those aimed at pandemic relief," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "Individuals who steal money from the government should know that they will be held accountable. Today’s sentence sends a strong message that financial crime does not pay."

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General, Federal Bureau of Investigation and USPS Office of the Inspector General.

Co-conspirators Cortney Shaquan Shields, 31, and Daeshawn Tamar Posey, 27, were previously sentenced to 41 months and 63 months in prison in connection with this case.

Brittany Levett Witherspoon, 26, of Warren also pleaded guilty. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 1."Their scheme diverted money away from American workers in need of relief from the financial effects of unemployment,” said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to safeguard the unemployment insurance system from those who exploit these benefit programs."